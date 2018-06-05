Ryder Green: Nabbed by Yankees in third round

The Yankees have selected Green with the 97th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Green can put on quite a show in batting practice, showcasing plus raw power, particularly to the pull side. He is also an above-average runner, despite a physical 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame, so there's an outside chance of him being a 20/20 threat down the road. However, there's a reason he fell out of the first round -- not many evaluators believe in his bat enough to expect him to access all of his raw power in games. If he shows an ability to hit for a decent average with a manageable strikeout rate in rookie ball, he could shoot up prospect lists.