Rymer Liriano: Hits open market
Liriano was outrighted by the White Sox on Wednesday.
The White Sox opted to dump Liriano from the 40-man roster, and the 26-year-old in turn becomes a minor-league free agent. He missed all of 2016 after being hit in the face by a pitch during spring training, but returned to hit 17 homers in 123 games with Triple-A Charlotte this season. However, he also struck out 133 times in 500 plate appearances, and Liriano will need to make more consist contact if he's to ever carve out a significant role at the big-league level.
