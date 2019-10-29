Ryon Healy: Elects free agency
Healy elected free agency Tuesday after declining his outright to Triple-A Tacoma.
The 27-year-old missed most of the 2019 season with hip and back injuries, only appearing in 47 major-league games, where he hit .237/.289/.456 with seven home runs and 26 RBI. Healy underwent hip surgery in early August, but his 4-to-6 month recovery timeline means that he could be ready for spring training if he is able to find a place on another major-league roster.
