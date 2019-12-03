Play

Ryosuke Kikuchi: Officially posted

Kikuchi was posted by his NPB club, Hiroshima, on Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Kikuchi will be available for MLB teams to sign through Jan. 2. It's not clear how much interest there will be in the 29-year-old second baseman. He has a strong bat but owns a mediocre .271/.315/.391 slash line in eight NPB seasons.

