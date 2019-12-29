Play

Ryosuke Kikuchi: Remaining in Japan

Kikuchi signed a four-year extension with the Hiroshima Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball on Sunday, The Japan Times reports.

Kikuchi had until Jan. 2 to sign with a major-league team after being posted by Hiroshima in early December, but he'll instead remain in the NPB. The 29-year-old will continue his career with the Carp, where he has a .271/.315/.391 slash line in eight seasons.

