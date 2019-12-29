Ryosuke Kikuchi: Remaining in Japan
Kikuchi signed a four-year extension with the Hiroshima Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball on Sunday, The Japan Times reports.
Kikuchi had until Jan. 2 to sign with a major-league team after being posted by Hiroshima in early December, but he'll instead remain in the NPB. The 29-year-old will continue his career with the Carp, where he has a .271/.315/.391 slash line in eight seasons.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Encarnacion, Calhoun find homes
From the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel signings to new the beginnings for Corey Kluber and...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...