Ryusuke Kikuchi: No posting decision yet

While Kikuchi has expressed interest in playing in MLB, his team in Japan, the Hiroshima Carp, have not indicated whether he will be posted this winter, MLB.com reports.

Kikuchi hit .261 with just a .719 OPS last season for the Carp with 13 home runs and 14 stolen bases. He's seen a plus defender at second base. He could be among the top talent from NPB trying to move to MLB this winter.