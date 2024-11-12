Peralta elected free agency Tuesday.
Peralta cleared waivers after the White Sox removed him from their 40-man roster, but he'll test out free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The left-handed reliever holds a 4.37 ERA and 29:18 K:BB over 35 innings covering parts of two big-league seasons.
