Scott Kazmir: Pursuing comeback
Kazmir will throw for multiple teams this week as he pursues a big-league comeback, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
The 36-year-old lefty hasn't appeared in the majors since 2016 and has been out of affiliated ball entirely the past two seasons. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Kazmir said in January that his fastball clocked at just over 90 miles per hour during his workouts, which is roughly on par with the velocity he sported during his most recent MLB action. If Kazmir proves he still has something left in the tank during his throwing sessions, he could receive a minor-league deal from an organization.
