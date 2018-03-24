Kazmir (arm) was released by the Braves on Saturday.

How quickly things can change in Major League Baseball. As of this morning, Kazmir was seen as the likely fifth starter for the Braves to begin 2018, but he left Saturday's game with arm fatigue and it turns out that issue will end his bid for a starting job along with his tenure with Atlanta. This effectively cements Anibal Sanchez into the rotation, while Kazmir's future as a major leaguer appears murky.