Scott Kazmir: Released by Atlanta
Kazmir (arm) was released by the Braves on Saturday.
How quickly things can change in Major League Baseball. As of this morning, Kazmir was seen as the likely fifth starter for the Braves to begin 2018, but he left Saturday's game with arm fatigue and it turns out that issue will end his bid for a starting job along with his tenure with Atlanta. This effectively cements Anibal Sanchez into the rotation, while Kazmir's future as a major leaguer appears murky.
More News
-
Braves' Scott Kazmir: Leaves game with arm fatigue•
-
Braves' Scott Kazmir: Short-term fifth starter role likely•
-
Braves' Scott Kazmir: Back on mound Monday•
-
Braves' Scott Kazmir: Scratched Sunday with jaw contusion•
-
Braves' Scott Kazmir: Scuffles in Tuesday's outing•
-
Braves' Scott Kazmir: Could be favorite for fifth starter spot•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...