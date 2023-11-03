The Phillies declined Kingery's $13 million club option for 2024 on Friday.

Kingery hasn't registered a major-league plate appearance since 2021, so the decision to let him go for a $1 million buyout was fairly predictable. The 29-year-old infielder slashed .244/.325/.399 with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2023 and will most likely sign elsewhere on a minor-league deal.