The Diamondbacks declined McGough's $4 million mutual option on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

He receives a $750K buyout in the transaction. McGough logged a 5.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 111 strikeouts over 103 innings in two seasons with Arizona. He was much more effective in 2023 than in 2024, as his K-BB% dropped from 18.6 percent to 2.7 percent and he moved back and forth between Triple-A and the majors this past season after spending all of 2023 in the big leagues.