Van Slyke signed a one-year, $320,000 contract Monday with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

The salary exceeds what Van Slyke would have received had he remained with the Marlins on a minor-league deal for the rest of the season, likely making it an easy decision for the 31-year-old to head overseas. Van Slyke has spent the entire 2018 campaign with the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate in New Orleans, slashing .248/.354/.467 across 161 plate appearances. If he's able to make an impact in Korea over the next couple of months, Van Slyke could net a larger deal in the KBO this winter or perhaps generate renewed interest from MLB teams.

