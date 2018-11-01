Sean Gilmartin: Elects free agency
Gilmartin declined an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday and opted for free agency.
Gilmartin split time between Triple-A and the majors in 2018, posting a 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 6.7 K/9 across 60.2 minor-league innings while notching a 3.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB across 27 frames with the Orioles.
