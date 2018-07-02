Sean Gilmartin: Released by St. Louis
Gilmartin was cut loose by the Cardinals on Monday, Brian Stull of stlbaseballweekly.com reports.
Gilmartin had spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Memphis, posting a 4.66 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 46.1 innings. The veteran southpaw will look to latch on with another organization as a middle reliever who can make a spot start if needed. Gilmartin's last major-league appearance came with the Mets last year, though he hasn't accumulated more than 20 innings in one big-league season since 2015.
