The Mets extended Manaea a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Manaea is likely to net a lucrative, multi-year contract this offseason, and if that agreement is with another team, the Mets will recoup a draft pick. The left-hander posted a 3.47 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 181.2 regular-season innings in 2024.