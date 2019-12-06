Play

Nolin signed a contract with Seibu on Thursday, Patrick Newman of NPBTracker.com reports.

Nolin spent the 2019 season in Seattle's farm system, firing 79.1 innings at Triple-A Tacoma. He posted a 4.76 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 74:26 K:BB over that stretch as a starter. Nolin last appeared in the big leagues during the 2015 season with Oakland, accruing a 5.28 ERA over 29 innings of work.

