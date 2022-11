The Mets declined to tender Reid-Foley (elbow) a contract for 2023, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Reid-Foley was one of two Mets to be non-tendered, with Dominic Smith being the other. Once a prospect of some notoriety with the Blue Jays, Reid-Foley posted a 5.28 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 19 relief appearances (30.2 innings) in his two seasons with New York. He underwent Tommy John surgery last May.