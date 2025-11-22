The Padres non-tendered Reynolds on Friday.

Reynolds performed well in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League at Triple-A El Paso to the tune of a 2.86 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 28.1 innings. However, he finished the regular season with a 5.33 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in the majors and will now have to seek out his next opportunity in free agency. No matter where he lands, the 27-year-old righty doesn't project to serve as anything more than a middle reliever.