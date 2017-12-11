Frankoff was released Sunday by the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Frankoff was released by the Cubs at the end of August, after making just one appearance for the big club -- he threw 2.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out two batters. The Mariners picked him up off waivers shortly after, but have since decided to part ways. Frankoff will reportedly look to play in Korea next season.