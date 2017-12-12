Seth Frankoff: Signs to play in South Korea
Frankoff signed a contract for 2018 to play for the Doosan Bears in South Korea, the Korea Herald reports.
Frankoff was released by the Cubs at the end of August, after making just one appearance for the big club. He threw 2.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out two batters. The Mariners picked him up off waivers shortly after, but released him so he could play in South Korea.
