Lugo declined his player option for the 2024 season on Thursday, Ari Alexander of KRPC2 reports.

Lugo was set to make $7.5 million in 2024, a mark he should easily top after posting a 3.57 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 146.1 innings last season with the Padres. Entering his age-35 season, this could be Lugo's last chance to sign a contract of significant value.