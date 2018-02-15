Seung Hwan Oh: Deal with Rangers not imminent
Contrary to prior reports, a deal between the Rangers and Oh is not imminent, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
General manager Jon Daniels offered no explanation as to why the completion of a deal came to a halt, but he did say that there was "nothing close to being ready to announce". There is speculation that the physical Oh needed to pass prior to signing is the issue, but the Korean reliever told reporters that his arm is feeling fine. More information should come forth in the coming days, but it seems like Oh will need to wait a bit longer to have a team to call his own.
