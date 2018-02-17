Seung Hwan Oh: Deal with Rangers officially called off

Updating a previous report, Oh will not sign with the Rangers, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Oh and the Rangers reportedly had an agreement in place earlier in the month, but according to Sullivan, issues with Oh's physical prevented the completion of the deal. The two parties have apparently broken off negotiations altogether, so the 35-year-old reliever will now look to prove his health and latch on elsewhere.

