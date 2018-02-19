Seung Hwan Oh: Elbow red flagged in physical
Oh's agent, Dong-wook Kim, said Monday that the Rangers elected not to sign his client to a contract after the reliever's medical test revealed right elbow inflammation, Sung Min Kim of Sporting News reports.
Kim added that despite the medical red flags, the Rangers were still eager to sign the right-hander to modified contract terms, but Oh and his representation weren't willing to accept those conditions. Oh will presumably wait until the elbow inflammation fully subsides before reengaging teams in contract negotiations, but his ongoing absence from spring training lessens the possibility that he'll contend for a closing role no matter where he ultimately lands.
More News
-
Seung Hwan Oh: Deal with Rangers officially called off•
-
Seung Hwan Oh: Deal with Rangers not imminent•
-
Rangers' Seung Hwan Oh: Signs with Rangers•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Solid in return Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Available against Reds•
-
Cardinals' Seung Hwan Oh: Remains unavailable Saturday•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....