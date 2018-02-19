Seung Hwan Oh: Elbow red flagged in physical

Oh's agent, Dong-wook Kim, said Monday that the Rangers elected not to sign his client to a contract after the reliever's medical test revealed right elbow inflammation, Sung Min Kim of Sporting News reports.

Kim added that despite the medical red flags, the Rangers were still eager to sign the right-hander to modified contract terms, but Oh and his representation weren't willing to accept those conditions. Oh will presumably wait until the elbow inflammation fully subsides before reengaging teams in contract negotiations, but his ongoing absence from spring training lessens the possibility that he'll contend for a closing role no matter where he ultimately lands.