Oh (elbow) agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization on a deal worth approximately $490,000, Jeeho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

On the heels of a four-season stint in the MLB, Oh will return overseas after the Rockies released him July 28. He'll miss the remainder of the KBO season while recovering from elbow surgery, but Oh is expected to re-sign with the Lions over the winter and return to action at some point in May. While he's on the mend, Oh will be able to serve a 72-game suspension he received for a prior gambling-related conviction in Korea. Oh turned 37 years old in July and seems unlikely to resurface in North America at this stage of his career.