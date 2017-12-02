The Mariners declined to tender Simmons a contract for 2018, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Simmons' road back from Tommy John surgery was riddled with setbacks, with the rehab essentially taking the better part of three years. He enjoyed some initial success upon his return last season, but fell apart late with six earned runs allowed in his final three appearances (2.1 innings). The right-hander will have something to prove in spring training.