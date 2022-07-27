Greene cleared waivers and elected free agency Wednesday.
Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday and will choose to become a free agent rather than heading back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The right-hander has made two relief appearances in the majors this year, allowing two runs while striking out two in three innings.
More News
-
Yankees' Shane Greene: Designated for assignment•
-
Yankees' Shane Greene: Contract purchased by Yankees•
-
Yankees' Shane Greene: Joins Yankees on MiLB deal•
-
Dodgers' Shane Greene: Loses spot on 40-man roster•
-
Dodgers' Shane Greene: Earns win in 2022 debut•
-
Dodgers' Shane Greene: Joins big-league club•