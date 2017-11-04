Robinson elected free agency Friday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Robinson took part in just 20 games with the Angles during the 2017 campaign. With 35 plate appearances, he batted .194 with six hits and an RBI. The 33-year-old will look to latch on elsewhere as a depth option in the outfield prior to next season, though he's unlikely to become a significant fantasy contributor.

