Shane Watson: Cut loose by Phillies

Watson was released by the Phillies on Wednesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Watson, a former first-round pick, reached Double-A for the first time in his professional career in 2017, though he failed to turn any heads with his lackluster 4.10 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 45:40 K:BB across 83.1 innings. The 24-year-old hasn't been the same since undergoing shoulder surgery in 2013.