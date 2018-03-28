Shane Watson: Cut loose by Phillies
Watson was released by the Phillies on Wednesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Watson, a former first-round pick, reached Double-A for the first time in his professional career in 2017, though he failed to turn any heads with his lackluster 4.10 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 45:40 K:BB across 83.1 innings. The 24-year-old hasn't been the same since undergoing shoulder surgery in 2013.
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...