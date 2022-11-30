Anderson agreed to a contract with the Kia Tigers of the KBO on Tuesday, Bae Bae-heon of Sports Spring and Autumn reports.

Anderson appeared in one game for the Blue Jays last season and spent the rest of the campaign at the Triple-A level, where he had a 3.76 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 77:34 K:BB across 91 innings. He worked as both a starter and reliever but will likely be a rotation piece in the KBO.