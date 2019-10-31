Kelley's club option for 2020 was declined by the Rangers on Thursday, making him a free agent, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old previously said he would retire if the team declined his option for next season after posting a 4.94 ERA with a 43:11 K:BB over 47.1 innings pitched in 2019. If Kelley does call it a career, he'll finish with a career 3.80 ERA with 521 strikeouts over 11 seasons.