The Diamondbacks declined to tender Miller a contract for the 2019 season.

Miller made $4.9 million in 2018 after winning his arbitration hearing prior to the season. He wound up starting just four games since he spent most of the year recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last May. Miller's last "full" season was his first with Arizona in 2017, during which he logged a 6.15 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across 101 innings of work. He will now hit the open market and look to rejuvenate his career in a new home.

