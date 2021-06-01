The Cubs released Miller on Monday.

Miller presumably requested his release after he cleared waivers when the Cubs designated him for assignment last week. The 30-year-old right-hander shined during his three-start rehab assignment for Triple-A Iowa earlier this month, accruing a 1.74 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 10.1 innings. He shouldn't have much trouble landing a minor-league deal with another organization.

