Miller was released by the Yankees on Wednesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Miller began the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and posted a 2.14 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 21 innings over 16 relief appearances. He made 13 relief appearances between the Pirates and Cubs in 2021 and will seek out other opportunities after being released by the Yankees.