Fujinami will be posted by the Hanshin Tigers, his NPB club, this offseason, Kyodo News reports.

Fujinami was once one of Japan's top pitching prospects, making his NPB debut at age 19 back in 2013. The 28-year-old righty had some very strong seasons early in his career before running into control troubles. From 2017 through 2021, the only time he finished with an ERA below 4.00 was when he threw just 4.1 innings in the 2019 season. He bounced back this year to the tune of a 3.38 ERA in 66.2 innings, though neither his 23.6 percent strikeout rate nor his 7.6 percent walk rate leap off the page. His main appeal to MLB clubs may be his fastball velocity, which has touched 101 mph.