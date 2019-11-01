Shogo Akiyama: Dealing with broken foot
Akiyama fractured a bone in his right foot Thursday during an exhibition game, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Akiyama is expected to file for international free agency and move to MLB for the 2020 season, so the timing of the injury is less than ideal for the outfielder. The 31-year-old hit .303 with an .863 OPS, 20 home runs and 12 stolen bases for the Seibu Lions last season. Akiyama has over three months to recover before the start of spring training, though it's unclear if surgery will be necessary.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...