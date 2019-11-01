Shogo Akiyama: Dealing with broken foot

Akiyama fractured a bone in his right foot Thursday during an exhibition game, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Akiyama is expected to file for international free agency and move to MLB for the 2020 season, so the timing of the injury is less than ideal for the outfielder. The 31-year-old hit .303 with an .863 OPS, 20 home runs and 12 stolen bases for the Seibu Lions last season. Akiyama has over three months to recover before the start of spring training, though it's unclear if surgery will be necessary.