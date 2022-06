Akiyama is opting out of his minor-league deal with the Padres and may be headed overseas to continue his career, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Sanders didn't explicitly say Akiyama was headed overseas, but he mentioned Aderlin Rodriguez and Ian Krol as other Padres who have opted to make that move this season. Akiyama had been on the COVID-19 injured list and out of action since June 3. He had three home runs and a .907 OPS in 16 games with Triple-A El Paso.