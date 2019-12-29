Shogo Akiyama: Reds showing interest
The Reds have been in frequent contact with Akiyama's representatives, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
While Akiyama has played center field before, at this point in his career he profiles more as a corner outfielder, due to his age and the broken foot that he suffered in November. He is a free agent, rather than a player going through the posting system.
