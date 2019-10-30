Shogo Akiyama: Set for international free agency

Akiyama will file for international free agency in order to move to MLB, the Japan Times reports.

The 31-year-old five-time All Star hit .303 with a .863 OPS last season for the Seibu Lions along with 20 home runs and 12 stolen bases. He could find several MLB teams bidding for his services this winter.

