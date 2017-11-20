Shohei Ohtani: May not come over in 2018
Ohtani's move to MLB in 2018 is not certain to happen, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The MLB Players Union set up a deadline of 8 p.m. ET on Monday for themselves, MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball to come to terms on a new posting agreement. It was reported last week that Ohtani had been posted, but MLBPA's concerns regarding the new posting system could result in the Nippon-Ham Fighters not posting him this season. We should know by the end of the day whether an agreement has been reached that would allow Ohtani to come over this season.
