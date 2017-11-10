Shohei Ohtani: Officially posted
Ohtani will be available this winter after being posted by the Nippon-Ham Fighters on Friday, Dylan Hernandez of The Los Angeles Times reports.
Although this was one of the most expected announcements of the offseason, it is now official, and teams will be able to negotiate for the 23-year-old in the near future. At this point, it would be very surprising if Ohtani is not wearing an MLB uniform by the time spring training rolls around.
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...