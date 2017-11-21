Shohei Ohtani: Posting agreement deadline pushed to Tuesday

The MLBPA agreed to extend the deadline for Ohtani's (ankle) posting agreement to 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Initially, the deadline for a posting agreement to be reached had been set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday. However, it didn't look like an agreement would be reached with Nippon Professional Baseball by the initial deadline, so a 24-hour extension was put in place. News regarding the international star's status should be available at some point Tuesday.