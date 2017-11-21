Shohei Ohtani: Posting agreement reached
An agreement has been reached between MLBPA, MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball regarding Ohtani's (ankle) posting, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
While the details of the deal haven't been confirmed yet, it appears Ohtani will be available to sign with MLB teams as early as Dec. 1. This is massive news, as a move to MLB wasn't guaranteed for the 23-year-old two-way superstar prior to Tuesday's agreement. He figures to be one of the most sought-after international free agents in baseball history.
