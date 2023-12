Ohtani (elbow) has agreed to sign with the Blue Jays, JP Hoornstra of DodgerNation.com reports.

Meanwhile, Ben Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi of Sportsnet report that Ohtani has not made his decision yet and there is no timeline for when it will be made. Momentum does seem to be in Toronto's corner at the moment, but perhaps it's not a done deal just yet. Per Hoornstra, the Dodgers and Angels were the other two finalists for Ohtani along with the Blue Jays.