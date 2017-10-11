Shohei Ohtani: Set to undergo ankle surgery
Ohtani will have surgery on his right ankle Thursday, Nikkan Sports reports.
The injury initially occurred in the fall of 2016, and was ultimately the reason behind Ohtani's absence from the World Baseball Classic in March. It's expected that Ohtani will be completely healthy for the start of the new season, which is increasingly likely to be his first with an MLB club if he's posted as expected by the Nippon Ham Fighters this offseason.
