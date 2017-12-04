Shohei Ohtani: Sweepstakes down to seven teams
Ohtani (ankle) whittled down his list of suitors to seven teams Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Japanese phenom is scheduled to meet with the Dodgers, Angels, Padres, Mariners, Giants, Rangers and Cubs as he looks to find a home in the MLB. After the Nippon Ham Fighters officially posted Ohtani on Friday, the 23-year-old pitcher with plus power and baserunning will have a three-week window to sign with a team. Ohtani underwent surgery on his right ankle in October, but it's not believed to be anything that will inhibit him once spring training arrives.
