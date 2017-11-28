Shohei Ohtani: To be officially posted Friday

Ohtani (ankle) will be posted by the Nippon-Ham Fighters on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

The race to sign Ohtani will officially begin Friday, and teams will have 30 days to reach an agreement with the two-way superstar. Any team looking to sign him must pay the Nippon-Ham Fighters $20 million, which is the highest possible posting fee. The 23-year-old -- who compiled a .286/.359/.505 slash line with 47 homers over 369 career games and a 2.60 ERA over 522.1 career innings in Nippon Professional Baseball -- figures to be one of the most sought-after international free agents in baseball history. He'll likely be a main focus for most major-league front offices.