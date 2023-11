Imanaga has officially been posted by the DeNA BayStars, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Imanaga will now have 45 days to agree to a contract with a major league team. That club will also be responsible for a posting fee paid to the BayStars. Imanaga put up a 2.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and a 188:24 K:BB in 159 innings this season and is viewed as a potential mid-rotation starter in the big leagues.