The Yokohama DeNA BayStars will post Imanaga to sign with an MLB club this offseason, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports.

Per Morosi, it is very likely that Imanaga signs with a big-league club this offseason given his ability level and the overall demand for pitching. Imanaga joins righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto as the top Japanese free agents available this winter. Imanaga doesn't throw quite as hard as Yamamoto, sitting in the low-90s with his fastball, but he has strong command and a deep arsenal, headlined by a plus changeup. The 30-year-old southpaw logged a 2.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and a 188:24 K:BB in 159 innings this season.