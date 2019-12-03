Shun Yamaguchi: Posted by Yomiuri

Yamaguchi was posted by the Yomiuri Giants of NPB on Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Yamaguchi will be available for MLB clubs to sign until Jan. 2. The 32-year-old picked the right time to try to make the jump, as he's coming off one of his stronger seasons, having recorded a 2.78 ERA and a 9.6 K/9 in 181 innings last season. He profiles as a back-end starter or reliever in the majors.